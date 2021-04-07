Kaira Destined To be Together Forever Episode 9 – Telly Updates

Recap: Kaira are having twins .
Kartik and Naira enter the lift. As the door closes Kartik pulls Naira closer.
Naira: Kartik..ye lift hai
Kartik: Does that change your status as my wife?
Naira: Hato na..someone might see us
Kartik: Let them see. We are not newbie lovers we are husband and wife and future parents of our kids
Naira pushes him away and the lift stops with a sound
Naira: Kartik yeh..lift…
Kartik: Has stopped. Even God doesn’t want us losing this golden opportunity so soon
Naira: Ill call the security
Kartik pulls her into his arms
Kartik: Woh bhi karlenge jaaneman… thoda mauke ka fayda bhi utayenge
Naira: You never miss any chance of romance na
Kartik: Only fools will miss those chances
Naira: Sundar ladki dekhi nahi flirt karna shuru
Kartik: Jab woh sundar ladki meri hai, flirt karne mein kya galti hai?
Kartik slowly bends down to kiss her. Naira closes her eyes in shyness. Her face turns pink in blush
Kartik in mind: Bhagwan please keep Naira happy like this forever. I don’t want any thought disturbing her
Thinking that he lifts her in his arms. Naira who was least expecting this as she was expecting a kiss gets surprised
Naira: Kartik….
Kartik: Naira…I love you so much
Naira: I love you too…
They share an eyelock. Naira starts to feel dizzy and Kartik lets her down
Kartik:Sorry…sorry Naira… Madam highness what can I do to make you feel better?
Naira: Call the gaurd first
Kartik informs the guard
Kartik: They are looking into it Naira..in 5 to 10 minutes it will be ready
Naira: Thank god..Kartik. I want to dance
Kartik: Dance? Abhi?
Naira: Haan…I miss dancing
Kartik: But you cant now..you need to rest
Naira: Kartik….
Kartik : Acha chalo…come closer..hold my hands..lets imagine ourselves dancing
Naira rests her head on his shoulder and they enter the dreamworld
Oonchi hai building
Arey lift teri bandh hai (Haan)
Kaise main aaun
Arey dil razaamand hai
Oonchi hai building
Arey lift teri bandh hai
Kaise main aaun
Arey dil razaamand hai
Aha.aaja, aaja
Aaja mere swagger wale raja
Teri yaad sataaye
Dulhe raja tu aaja
Aaja, aaja
Kartik and Naira dance their hearts out in the dreamworld
Aaja band baja leke aaja
Teri yaad sataaye dulhe raja tu aaja
Kaise?
Oonchi hai building
Lift teri band hai
Haan.kaise main aaun
Arey dil razaamand hai
Kaise.?
Kaise.?
Suddenly the lift starts pushing Kartik over Naira who gets dizzy due to jerk
Kartik: Naira are you alright? Did I hurt you?
Naira: Mendak..relax…its just the jerk
Kartik: Tum teek ho na?
Naira: Haan mein bilkul teek hoon. Don’t worry
Kartik holds her hand in his and kisses them. The scene freezes
Goenka Villa
Naksh and Keerthi enter the house with a happy face. Swarna turns away on seeing them but Manish runs to them
Manish: Beta..you are here second time in a day..thank you so much. This house has become dull after my kids went away atleast you came back . Im happy
Naksh: Papa woh…
Surekha: Naksh first have something then talk
Naksh: Chachi we need your permission
Surekha: For?
Naksh: Taking Luv and Kush to Mumbai next week once their holidays begin
Keerthi: Chachi woh Kartik was saying that Naira is missing them terribly after knowing that she is having twins. So we thought of taking them with us
Akhil: You cant take them
Naksh: Chachu…
Akhil: Haan you cant take them alone..we will also come.
Dadi: Definitely we will come. After knowing such a good news and the fact that you are visiting them how can we stay back? Manish beta book tickets for all of us
Manish: Ji maa
Swarna is irritated by it. The scene freezes
PRECAP: SWARNA GETS AKSHARA’s DIARY