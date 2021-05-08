Kajal Aggarwal takes first dose of Corona vaccine with husband Gautam

South and Bollywood beauty Kajal Aggarwal, along with her husband Gautam Kichlu, came for the first time on COVID-19 vaccine on Friday. Along with this, he urged everyone to take their dose whenever possible.

Actress Kajal happily posed and shared her photos after being vaccinated in a private hospital in Mumbai. Many other celebs like Simran, Arun Vijay, Sakshi Aggarwal have taken their first job. Simran recently shared a picture and tweeted about his first job and urged everyone to do so. She wrote, “Parents want to do everything possible to ensure that their children are healthy and protected from preventable diseases. Vaccination is the best way to do this. I got my first shot of the vaccine. Please do your part for all your loved ones. You.” Meanwhile, Arun Vijay, on the other hand, made a tweet informing him of the dose of his vaccine. In the tweet, he wrote, “Tika hai !!” The world is facing these dark times, it is our social responsibility to act wisely. Please follow safety guidelines, get vaccinated and stay home to stay safe! ”

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal will be seen in the film Acharya starring Chiranjeevi. The film is directed by Siva Koratala and also stars Ram Charan in a pivotal role.