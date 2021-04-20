Kajal Yadav wiki biography and total upcoming and released movies

Kajal Yadav is an actress identified for works in Bhojpuri cinema. She is daughter of fashionable Bhojpuri actress and producer Maya Yadav who has been labored greater than 100 Bhojpuri movie. Kajal wish to work in movies when she was in clas tenth. She did the performing course from Namit Kapoor performing College. Kajal Yadav is debuted herself with Bhojpuri Movie “Mohabbat” in opposition to actor Pradeep Pandey Chintu. She is enjoying a task of dumb character.
|Bio / Wiki
|Nick Identify
|Kaju
|Occupation
|Actress
|Debut
|Mohabbat
|Private Info
|Date of beginning
|Age
|34-28-30
|Beginning place
|Mumbai, India
|Present Metropolis
|Mumbai, India
|Present Tackle
|N/A`
|Nationality
|Indian
|Languages(s)
|Hindi, English and bhojpuri
|Faith
|Hinduism
|Zodiac Signal
|Hobbies
|Performing
|Top
|5 ft 4 inch
|Weight
|51kg
|Pores and skin Tone
|Truthful
|Hair Colour
|Black
|Eye Colour
|Black
|Determine
|28-32-36
|Household
|Father’s Identify
|Not Recognized
|Mom’s Identify
|Maya yadav
|Brother’s Identify
|Not Recognized
|Sister’s Identify
|Not Recognized
|About Youngsters
|No
|Boy Pal/Affairs/Marital Standing
|Marital Standing
|Single
|Marriage Day
|Partner Identify
|No
|Training and Award(s)
|Training
|B.Com from College of Mumbai
|Award(s)
|Social media
|Wikipedia
|Not But
|IMDB
|Fb
|@Kajalyadav_ky
|Official Web site
|Favorites
|Favourite Actor
|Not Knnwon
|Favourite Actress
|Not Knnwon
|Favourite Sports activities
|Not Knnwon
|Favourite Movie
|Not Knnwon
|Favourite Tune
|Not Knnwon
|Favourite Singer
|Not Knnwon
|Favourite Automotive
|Not Knnwon
|Favourite Bike
|Not Knnwon
|Per Film Expenses
|Rely on work
Kajal Yadav films, serial and internet collection
Unknown Details About Kajal Yadav
- Kajal Yadav is a daughter of Fashionable actress and producer Maya Yadav
- Kajal Yadav is proceed working in Bhojpuri films and until now she acted in approx 20 movies.
Kajal Yadav Bhojpuri track video
Kajal Yadav Film Tune
Kajal Yadav film trailer
Kajal Yadav Upcoming Motion pictures
|Poster
|Date
|Movie Identify
|Star Forged(s)
|upcoming
|Gadar Machal Pyar Me
|Tanushree Chatterjee, Maya Yadav, Brijesh Tripathi, Ali Khan, Manoj R. Pandey, Kajal Yadav, Ravi Raj
|upcoming
|Jeet
|Tanushree Chatterjee, Arvind Akela ‘Kallu Ji’, Kajal Yadav
|upcoming
|Kajal
|Kajal Raghwani, Amrapali Dubey, Pushpa Shukla, Aditya Mohan, Girish Sharma, Dilip Sinha, Uday Srivastava, Kajal Yadav, Mirdul Kumar Sharan, Shams Agaz
|upcoming
|Laila Majnu
|Pradeep R. Pandey (Chintu), Manoj Tiger, Akshara Singh, Rajan Modi, Jeet Pandey, Dhama Verma, Kajal Yadav, Muskan Chopra
|upcoming
|Mach Gail Gadar Payar Mein
|Manoj R. Pandey, Kajal Yadav, Viru Pratap Singh
|upcoming
|Ye Bandhan Pyar Ke
|Ayaz Khan, Raj Kapoor Shahi, Kajal Yadav, Nidhi Jha, Rahul Goswami, Sunny Singh, Raj Yadav, Jeetu Soni,
Kajal Yadav Complete Launched Motion pictures
|Poster
|Date
|Movie Identify
|Star Forged(s)
|2018
|Border
|Vijay Lal Yadav, Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’, Amrapali Dubey, Manoj Tiger, Shubhi Sharma, Sanjay Pandey, Sushil Singh, Awdhesh Mishra, Pravesh Lal yadav, Kiran Yadav, Vikrant Singh Rajput, Aditya Ojha, Gaurav Jha, Kajal Yadav, Richa Dixit, Avinash Dwiwedi, Santosh Pahalwan
|2017
|Sasural
|Pradeep R. Pandey (Chintu), Sushil Singh, Kunal Singh, Ratnesh Barnwal, Maya Yadav, Brijesh Tripathi, Bandini Mishra, Prakash Jais, CP Bhatt, Pushpa Verma, Neelima Singh, Tinu Verma, Ritu Pandey, Neelam Pandey, Kajal Yadav, Amrita Acharia, Suman Jha
|2017
|Mohabbat
|Pradeep R. Pandey (Chintu), Santosh Shrivastav, Awdhesh Mishra, Ayaz Khan, Sanjay Verma, Maya Yadav, Poonam Dubey, Kajal Yadav, Mehnaz Shroff, Mahi Singh,