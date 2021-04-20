LATEST

Kajal Yadav wiki biography and total upcoming and released movies

Avatar
By
Posted on
Kajal Yadav wiki biography and total upcoming and released movies

Kajal Yadav is an actress identified for works in Bhojpuri cinema. She is daughter of fashionable Bhojpuri actress and producer Maya Yadav who has been labored greater than 100 Bhojpuri movie. Kajal wish to work in movies when she was in clas tenth. She did the performing course from Namit Kapoor performing College. Kajal Yadav is debuted herself with Bhojpuri Movie “Mohabbat” in opposition to actor Pradeep Pandey Chintu. She is enjoying a task of dumb character.

Bio / Wiki
Nick Identify Kaju
Occupation Actress
Debut Mohabbat
Private Info
Date of beginning
Age 34-28-30
Beginning place Mumbai, India
Present Metropolis Mumbai, India
Present Tackle N/A`
Nationality Indian
Languages(s) Hindi, English and bhojpuri
Faith Hinduism
Zodiac Signal
Hobbies Performing
Top 5 ft 4 inch
Weight 51kg
Pores and skin Tone Truthful
Hair Colour Black
Eye Colour Black
Determine 28-32-36
Household
Father’s Identify Not Recognized
Mom’s Identify Maya yadav
Brother’s Identify Not Recognized
Sister’s Identify Not Recognized
About Youngsters No
Boy Pal/Affairs/Marital Standing
Marital Standing Single
Marriage Day
Partner Identify No
Training and Award(s)
Training B.Com from College of Mumbai
Award(s)
Social media
Wikipedia Not But
IMDB
Fb
Twitter
Instagram @Kajalyadav_ky
Official Web site
Favorites
Favourite Actor Not Knnwon
Favourite Actress Not Knnwon
Favourite Sports activities Not Knnwon
Favourite Movie Not Knnwon
Favourite Tune Not Knnwon
Favourite Singer Not Knnwon
Favourite Automotive Not Knnwon
Favourite Bike Not Knnwon
Per Film Expenses Rely on work

Contents hide
1 Kajal Yadav films, serial and internet collection
2 Unknown Details About Kajal Yadav
2.1 Kajal Yadav Bhojpuri track video
2.2 Kajal Yadav Film Tune
2.3 Kajal Yadav film trailer
3 Kajal Yadav Upcoming Motion pictures
4 Kajal Yadav Complete Launched Motion pictures
4.1 You additionally might like these hyperlinks
4.2 Bhojpuri movie greatest actress biography and filmography
4.3 Bhojpuri movie greatest actors biography and filmography

Kajal Yadav films, serial and internet collection

Unknown Details About Kajal Yadav

  • Kajal Yadav is a daughter of Fashionable actress and producer Maya Yadav
  • Kajal Yadav is proceed working in Bhojpuri films and until now she acted in approx 20 movies.

Kajal Yadav Bhojpuri track video

Kajal Yadav Film Tune

Kajal Yadav film trailer

Tags : Kajal Yadav ActressKajal Yadav internet collectionKajal Yadav pictureKajal Yadav wallpaperKajal Yadav imageKajal Yadav filmKajal Yadav brief movieKajal Yadav full episode free obtainKajal Yadav video watch on-lineKajal Yadav informationKajal Yadav biographyKajal Yadav social mediaKajal Yadav YouTubeKajal Yadav InstagramKajal Yadav Fb

Kajal Yadav Upcoming Motion pictures

Poster Date Movie Identify Star Forged(s)
upcoming Gadar Machal Pyar Me Tanushree Chatterjee, Maya Yadav, Brijesh Tripathi, Ali Khan, Manoj R. Pandey, Kajal Yadav, Ravi Raj
upcoming Jeet Tanushree Chatterjee, Arvind Akela ‘Kallu Ji’, Kajal Yadav
upcoming Kajal Kajal Raghwani, Amrapali Dubey, Pushpa Shukla, Aditya Mohan, Girish Sharma, Dilip Sinha, Uday Srivastava, Kajal Yadav, Mirdul Kumar Sharan, Shams Agaz
upcoming Laila Majnu Pradeep R. Pandey (Chintu), Manoj Tiger, Akshara Singh, Rajan Modi, Jeet Pandey, Dhama Verma, Kajal Yadav, Muskan Chopra
upcoming Mach Gail Gadar Payar Mein Manoj R. Pandey, Kajal Yadav, Viru Pratap Singh
upcoming Ye Bandhan Pyar Ke Ayaz Khan, Raj Kapoor Shahi, Kajal Yadav, Nidhi Jha, Rahul Goswami, Sunny Singh, Raj Yadav, Jeetu Soni,

Kajal Yadav Complete Launched Motion pictures

Poster Date Movie Identify Star Forged(s)
2018 Border Vijay Lal Yadav, Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’, Amrapali Dubey, Manoj Tiger, Shubhi Sharma, Sanjay Pandey, Sushil Singh, Awdhesh Mishra, Pravesh Lal yadav, Kiran Yadav, Vikrant Singh Rajput, Aditya Ojha, Gaurav Jha, Kajal Yadav, Richa Dixit, Avinash Dwiwedi, Santosh Pahalwan
2017 Sasural Pradeep R. Pandey (Chintu), Sushil Singh, Kunal Singh, Ratnesh Barnwal, Maya Yadav, Brijesh Tripathi, Bandini Mishra, Prakash Jais, CP Bhatt, Pushpa Verma, Neelima Singh, Tinu Verma, Ritu Pandey, Neelam Pandey, Kajal Yadav, Amrita Acharia, Suman Jha
2017 Mohabbat Pradeep R. Pandey (Chintu), Santosh Shrivastav, Awdhesh Mishra, Ayaz Khan, Sanjay Verma, Maya Yadav, Poonam Dubey, Kajal Yadav, Mehnaz Shroff, Mahi Singh,

You additionally might like these hyperlinks

Bhojpuri movie greatest actress biography and filmography

Bhojpuri movie greatest actors biography and filmography

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
38
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
35
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
34
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
31
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
30
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
The Internet of things The Internet of things
30
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
29
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
28
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
28
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
27
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top