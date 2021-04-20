Kajal Yadav wiki biography and total upcoming and released movies

Kajal Yadav is an actress identified for works in Bhojpuri cinema. She is daughter of fashionable Bhojpuri actress and producer Maya Yadav who has been labored greater than 100 Bhojpuri movie. Kajal wish to work in movies when she was in clas tenth. She did the performing course from Namit Kapoor performing College. Kajal Yadav is debuted herself with Bhojpuri Movie “Mohabbat” in opposition to actor Pradeep Pandey Chintu. She is enjoying a task of dumb character.

Bio / Wiki Nick Identify Kaju Occupation Actress Debut Mohabbat Private Info Date of beginning Age 34-28-30 Beginning place Mumbai, India Present Metropolis Mumbai, India Present Tackle N/A` Nationality Indian Languages(s) Hindi, English and bhojpuri Faith Hinduism Zodiac Signal Hobbies Performing Top 5 ft 4 inch Weight 51kg Pores and skin Tone Truthful Hair Colour Black Eye Colour Black Determine 28-32-36 Household Father’s Identify Not Recognized Mom’s Identify Maya yadav Brother’s Identify Not Recognized Sister’s Identify Not Recognized About Youngsters No Boy Pal/Affairs/Marital Standing Marital Standing Single Marriage Day Partner Identify No Training and Award(s) Training B.Com from College of Mumbai Award(s) Social media Wikipedia Not But IMDB Fb Twitter Instagram @Kajalyadav_ky Official Web site Favorites Favourite Actor Not Knnwon Favourite Actress Not Knnwon Favourite Sports activities Not Knnwon Favourite Movie Not Knnwon Favourite Tune Not Knnwon Favourite Singer Not Knnwon Favourite Automotive Not Knnwon Favourite Bike Not Knnwon Per Film Expenses Rely on work

Kajal Yadav films, serial and internet collection

Unknown Details About Kajal Yadav

Kajal Yadav is a daughter of Fashionable actress and producer Maya Yadav