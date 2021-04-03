Kajol complains about ‘selfie’, Ajay Devgan wins hearts with this answer – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Ajay Devgan’s birthday was on 2 April. In such a situation, along with his fans, many stars also congratulated the actor on his birthday. But on this special occasion, Ajay Devgan’s wife and actress Kajol’s social media post went to the discussion. Kajol congratulated Ajay on his birthday in a very different way. Actually on his birthday, Kajol shared a photo of Ajay Devgan. In this photo, Ajay Devgan is seen looking at the display of the camera. Looking at this photo, it looks as if it is a selfie. According to the information, this photo was taken during the shooting of May Day. Ajay is quite handsome in the photo.

Kajol’s complaint

While sharing the picture, Kajol has also made a loving complaint. Kajol wrote- ‘I tried to take a selfie, but the only selfie I could take is her own photo with another camera. He is doing what makes him happiest. Happy birthday today and always. ‘ Fans are very fond of this post of Kajol. Ajay Devgan also gave a lovely reply to this love filled complaint of Kajol. Ajay wrote on social media, ‘We will take that selfie soon, which we have not been able to take so far. Along with Kajol’s complaint, fans are also very fond of Ajay’s reply.

Cut cake with fans

???? We will soon have more selfies from that long time. https://t.co/46KWfPCXuZ- Ajay Devgan (@ajaydevgn) 2 April, 2021

It is worth mentioning that on the special occasion of birthday, Ajay was congratulated by many fans on social media for his birthday. Along with this, Bollywood celebs also expressed their love for the actor. Please tell that some fans reached Ajay’s house on the night of the birthday, after which Ajay cut the cake with him. Please tell that Ajay Devgan will soon be seen in RRR, Suryavanshi, Maidan and Mede.