Kala Malayalam Movie Leaked Online On Tamilrockers For Free Download – Tech Kashif

Kala Malayalam Movie: Tovino Thomas starrer Kala (2021) Malayalam movie has fallen prey to online piracy. The film hits the screens on 25 March 2021 and receives mixed reviews from both critics and audiences. Meanwhile, the pirated version of the film was spread online for free download. Kala Malayalam movie download link was found in many torrent websites like Tamilrockers, 1TamilMV.win, Filmywap, Masstamilan, Tamilplay, and more.

Kala movie was directed and produced by Rohith VS. Along with Tovino Thomas, the film also features Divya Pillai, Lal, Aarish, and Moore. The dog named Bazigar plays a key role in the film.

Downloading a movie from the torrent website is illegal. The government takes strict actions among users as movie piracy has been killing the efforts of filmmakers and producers.

Watch the latest trailer video Kala film,

Kala Movie Full Details

Title: Kala
Streaming Platform: Yet to be updated
Streaming Date: 25 March 2021
Genre: Pshycological Thriller
Language: Malayalam
Director: Rohith VS
Cast: Tovino Thomas, Lal, Divya Pillai

