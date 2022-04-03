Kale’s blast and Gobert’s meltdown helped the Warriors beat the Jazz 111-107

Steve Kerr didn’t tell Golden State Warriors That it was the most important game of the year so far, but in the fourth quarter, Klay Thompson began to play as if it was an Elimination Game six. Seven minutes left to play and the Warriors are trailing Utah Jazzu 103-87, Thompson hit four three-pointers in the span of 2:41, part of an 18-0 run. This put the Dubs ahead for good, and they won 113–107, securing a playoff spot.

It was a combination of the Warriors’ defense and some surprising jazz miscalculations that led to the defeat. After cutting the lead to six points at the end of three quarters after three from Thompson and Nemanja Bezelica, Utah exploded out of the gate with a 12-2 run to start the fourth. But Mike Connelly had a miss after Rudy Gobert and sank with him…