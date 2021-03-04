Kali Khoi Netflix Release Date, Trailer, Plot, Cast and Crew | 2020

Loading...

Kali Khuhi is an upcoming Netflix featured movie. The film Kali Khali is a social fantasy horror thriller film with a message at the end of the film. The film was to be released directly on the online platform. Get to know the cast, plot and release date of Kali Khushi movie.

Kali Khohi Cast and Crew:

The film stars Kali Khushi, Shabana Azmi, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Satyadeep Mishra, Reeva Arora, Leela Samson and many other newcomers in lead roles. The film was written by David Walter Lech and Terry Samundra, while the dialogues were written by Rupinder Indrajit. The film was directed by Terry Samundra.

The film is produced by Ramon Chib and Anku Pandey. Background score and music daniel b. Created by George, Sejal Shah provided cinematography and the film was edited by Samyukta Kaja.

Black Khohi:

The main plot of the film is about a 10-year-old girl, Shivangi, who has to save her family’s village near Punjab from the ghosts. The film also depicts female feticide and prejudices about subjects that will take their toll on the mysterious deaths of residents.

Cabbage Khuhi Netflix Trailer:

The trailer was cut and uploaded to YouTube by the official Netflix India channel. The one-minute trailer was released on October 15, 2020 and was viewed over 2 million times. The trailer depicts scenes with a 10-year-old girl and her relatives in her village.

Kali Khushi Netflix Release Date:

The film will be released directly on Netflix on October 30, 2020. The film will be Netflix's original as it was released directly on the platform. So you only need a Netflix subscription to watch the movie. I hope the film reaches a wider audience and does well.