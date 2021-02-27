Kalia scheme list 2021: kalia.co.in new list, first, second, third list download

Kalia yojana list Odisha 2020 | online Kalia yojana list Balasore, Cuttack, balangir2020 | Download Kalia yojana 2nd list pdf | Kalia yojana odisha second list | download Kalia yojana list Odisha 2020 pdf

Kalia Plan List Odisha Available at @ Kalia.co.in. Now the desired people can check the final beneficiary list of Farmers Assistance for Livelihood and Income Promotion (Kalia) scheme through the official website. The beneficiary list is available. You have to follow some easy steps to check the list. Beneficiary list The investigation process is available district and village wise on this page below. Read this article to get related information about Kalia Plan List Odisha 2021.

Kalia plan installment 2021

At 12Th In February 2021, the Odisha government transferred approximately Rs 1272 crore to the beneficiary of the Kalia scheme. About 53 lakh farmers of Odisha have availed the benefit of Kalia Yojana through it Kalia Plan 2021 installment. Each farmer gets 2000 rupees in his bank account by this 2021 installment. These amounts i.e. Rs 1272 have been transferred through Direct Benefits Transfer (DBT) method. Now all eligible farmers of the state can check their installment details by visiting the official web portal or scroll down the page to check all the beneficiary details as we are also providing all the direct links here.

Odisha Kalia Plan Budget 2021

When this scheme was introduced, the government paid Rs. 5115 crore for 43 lakh beneficiaries. For the year 2021, the state government has passed a budget of Rs. 3195 crores Rs. Under the scheme, the government has disclosed to distribute Rs. 10000 / – per year to each beneficiary. under which Kalia yojana The state government is going to distribute only Rs. 4000 / – the remaining Rs. 6000 / – will be distributed by the Central Government under PM Kisan Yojana. You do not need to apply separately for both schemes. If you are enrolled with Kalia scheme then you will also get the benefits of PM Kisan Yojana.

About Odisha Kalia Scheme

Farmers Assistance for Livelihood and Income Promotion (Kalia) Scheme is a scheme of the Government of Odisha. Odisha government inaugurated Kalia Scheme For farmers, farmers, crop and landless agricultural laborers. Under this scheme, the government is going to provide the following benefits to the beneficiaries of the scheme:

The first and most important benefit of this scheme is that the government is going to provide financial assistance to small and marginal farmers by giving them 5000 rupees per family in five seasons to help them buy inputs like seeds, fertilizers, pesticides. Assistance towards labor and other investments.

For agriculture related activities such as small goat rearing units, mini-layer units, duckery units, fishery kits for fishermen, mushroom cultivation and beekeeping etc. the government is going to give Rs. 12500 / – to each landless agricultural household.

Weaker farming / landless agricultural laborers will also get Rs.1,00,000 / – per family per year to look after their maintenance.

Life insurance cover of Rs. 2 lakhs will be given to Savings Bank account holders who are under 18 years of age and below 50 years (at the nominal rate of Rs. 1665 will be paid by the Government of Odisha).

Savings bank account holders whose age is more than 18 years and below 50 years will be given a personal accident cover of Rs 2 lakhs (at a nominal rate of Rs 6 by the Odisha government).

Rs. 50000 / – will also provide crop loans to farmers at zero percent interest rate.

Salient Features of Kalia Plan List Odisha 2021

Name of scheme Farmer Assistance for Livelihood and Income Promotion (Kalia) Scheme Started by Chief Minister Mr. Naveen Patnaik, Government of Odisha Launch date December 21, 2018 Article about Kalia Scheme Final List Type of scheme State government scheme The beneficiaries Farmers, cultivators, harvesters and landless agricultural laborers official website http://kalia.co.in/index.html

Purpose of Kalia scheme

The objectives of the government are to start this scheme for farmers: –

The first and most important objective of the government is to free the debt-ridden farmers from the debt trap and for this purpose the government has sanctioned more than Rs 1,0000 / – crore.

Weakly attack poverty by providing financial assistance to vulnerable agricultural families, landless laborers as well as marginal farmers of the state.

Helping 92% of the state’s farmers and helping almost all the needy landless farmers

Provide an inclusive and flexible support system to farmers

Agricultural sector development

Ensure agricultural productivity

Increase farmers’ income.

Top Five Benefits of Odisha Kalia Scheme

Farming assistant

Financial assistance of Rs.25,000 / – will be provided per farmer family to purchase seeds, fertilizers, pesticides and to pay labor or other investment. This financial scheme will be implemented from Rabi season 2018-19 onwards. This subsidy will be provided for five seasons for small and marginal farmers.

Support for livelihood

Financial assistance of Rs.12,500 / – will be given to the landless for agriculture related activities like goat rearing unit, mini layer unit, fishery kit for fishermen, mushroom cultivation, bee keeping, duckery units etc. The SC and ST population of the state will particularly benefit from this scheme.

Weak agricultural household

Financial assistance of Rs.10,000 / – per family will be provided to weaker tenants / landless agricultural laborers who are in old age, who have disabilities / diseases etc., so that they can take care of their livelihood.

Insurance for life insurers and landless agricultural laborers

Savings account holders who are between 18 and 50 years of age will be given a life insurance cover of Rs 2,00,000 / – at a nominal premium of Rs 330, out of which Rs 165 / – will be paid by the Government of Odisha.

Savings account holders who are between 18 and 50 years of age will be given a personal accident cover of Rs 2,00,000 / – at an annual premium of Rs 12,000, out of which Rs 6 / – will be paid by the Government of Odisha. If the beneficiary age is between 51 and 70 years, the entire amount of Rs 12 / – will be borne by the Government of Odisha.

Interest free crop loan

The vulnerable landless laborers, cultivators, share-croppers and agricultural families identified by the Gram Panchayat received Rs. A crop loan of up to Rs.50,000 / – will be made available at 0% interest. This initiative has been taken for the growth and development of agriculture

District and Village wise Kalia Scheme Final Beneficiary List 2021

In order to check the beneficiary list of the KALIA scheme, the participants have to follow the steps given below:

First of all, you need to open official website Farmer assistance for livelihood and income promotion.

Farmer assistance for livelihood and income promotion. You need to click “Beneficiary list” Options from the menu bar on the home page.

A new page will appear on the screen, now you have to choose your district name

After that select your block / ULB and then GP

Press “Opinion“Button” and you can find the PDF link

Then click on the PDF link and enter captcha code

Click “Presented“Open PDF and PDF will appear on the computer screen

Now you have to check your Kalia ID, village name, your name, father / husband name and gender to confirm your name in the list.

Kalia Scheme Grievance Application Process

To register their complaint under Kalia scheme, applicants have to go official website

The home page of the website will appear on the computer screen, from where you have to “select”. Online complaint application form The option that is available on the top right hand side.

The option that is available on the top right hand side. A new page with instructions will appear on the screen, read them carefully and click on the proceed option

A question will appear on the screen “Do you want to file a complaint?” With two options yes and no

Click Yes and a new screen will appear where you will have to enter your Aadhaar card number

Click on the Show option to view the complaint application form.

Fill the application form with the details asked

Click “Submit” option to submit the form.

A token number will appear, note it for further reference.

Status of Kalia Scheme Grievance Application

To track your KALIA Yojana complaint application, applicants have to go official website

The home page of the website will appear on the computer screen, from where you have to select “Online complaint application form” The option that is available on the right hand side in the top corner.

The option that is available on the right hand side in the top corner. Click “track your application” Options available in the top right corner

A new page appears where you need to enter the token number

Click on show option and your application status will be displayed on the screen.

Kalia Scheme Refund Application Process

First of all, you have to go official website Kalia Plan

Kalia Plan Home page will open in front of you

On the homepage, you have to click on the Forms tab.

Now you need to click on Refund application contact

contact Now a form will open in front of you

You will have to download this form and take a printout of it

Now you need to fill the form carefully and submit it to the concerned department

Login process on the portal

First of all, you have to go official website Kalia Plan

Kalia Plan Home page will open in front of you

On the homepage, you have to click log in

Now you need to select your category

After that, you have to click on the link according to your category.

Now a new page will open in front of you where you have to enter username, password and captcha code.

After that, you need to click on login

Helpline number

Toll-free number 1800-572-1122

If you have any query related to Kalia scheme, you can contact on this number

Note: Applicants can keep in touch with our web portal or official web portal to grab updates in the scheme by the government in future.