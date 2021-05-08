Kalki Koechlin shared her experiences of becoming a mother

Kalki Kekala is an actress who talks openly. You all may know that she gave birth to a daughter on 7 February last year. In fact, she is not married yet, but she is the mother of the child of her lover Guy Hershberg. Kalki recalled her pregnancy and spoke in an interview. She said that these days she is spending most of her time in reading. At the same time, she would soon enter the world of books as a writer and share her experiences of becoming a mother.

Speaking to a well-known website at the moment, she said, “I don’t see it as a memorable memoir in my life, but it’s a new beginning. I have written this because I have seen very few people who talk about pregnancy. Difficulties of becoming a mother. We only hear that it is a very pleasant experience. It is certainly so, but physical and mental changes have to be seen. People think that if you share your bitter experiences of being a mother, it changes. You are far from your child ”. She also said, “It started when I was in a bad condition due to vomiting. Suddenly, as if I had got all my energy. Nothing could or could work properly. I was irritated with my body because it was always very tiring. ” Was not able to work to my full potential ”.

She continued, “I was going through postpartum depression. And it should not be called a great weariness. If a person wakes up every two hours, then stays awake every night and all day, he develops depression. Lack of sleep. A form of torture. People do not talk about how difficult it is. Sometimes I feel lonely. We were in lockdown and we could not meet people. Every woman goes through it, why doesn’t she talk about it? I was very deficient in iron. My doctor and gynecologist helped. It is important that people know that this happens often and more than that it is to accept. Talking about his workfront, Kalki is away from Bollywood these days and is starting writing books.