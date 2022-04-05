Kamala Harris confirms that the crack in the ceiling of the office is looking a little longer today

WASHINGTON – Emphasizing that the past 24 hours have made a remarkable difference, Vice President Kamala Harris confirmed on Tuesday that the crack in the ceiling of the office seems a little longer today. “It may be a shadow, but it actually looks bigger than it did yesterday,” Harris reportedly said to himself, staring at the crack in the ceiling in his office chair as he sat down for nearly an hour. was from “I can’t remember if it started so close to the wall. Should I tell someone and get maintenance here? Although I hate bothering them, you just start noticing these things when You sit here for so long. I’ve wanted to check that crack every day since I last saw it, but I got too busy there for a couple of weeks when it…