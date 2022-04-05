Kamala Harris pulled up for not wearing a mask in DC school

Vice President Kamala Harris was reprimanded after wearing a face covering while visiting a Washington, D.C., school – while several students were masked despite alternative guidance.

Harris visited Thomas Elementary School in northeast DC on Monday to announce the Biden administration’s plans to upgrade public schools with energy-efficient facilities and transportation.

After interacting with students and teachers, the Vice President delivered a speech with the children standing behind him – all wearing masks.

Republicans blast vape on social media with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas). Making fun of“Kamala Harris: Rules For You But Not For Me.”

Representative Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) echoed that sentiment in a almost identical tweets And Later told the Daily…