Kamala Harris’s Deputy Chief of Staff, Latest Aide to Leave the Office of VP

The White House confirmed Monday that Vice President Kamala Harris’ deputy chief of staff has joined a growing list of departures from her office.

According to an internal email, Michael Fuchs will remain in his role until early May to “ensure a smooth transition” and will formally announce his future plans at a later date.

“It has been an honor of a lifetime to serve in this administration, working for the Vice President and President on behalf of the American people,” Fuchs wrote.

“Fifteen months later, it is almost difficult to miss the magnitude of the challenges we face, from an unprecedented pandemic to historically difficult economic conditions. And it is thanks to the work of this administration – and all …