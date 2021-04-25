LATEST

Kamaru Usman Career Earnings

Avatar
By
Posted on
Kamaru Usman Career Earnings

Jan 14, 2018; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kamaru Usman (crimson gloves) fights Emil Meek (blue gloves) throughout UFC Combat Night time at Scottrade Middle. Obligatory Credit score: Scott Rovak-USA TODAY Sports activities

Contents hide
1 Kamaru Usman Profession Earnings
2 Whole profession earnings: $3,594,500

Kamaru Usman Profession Earnings

(UFC fights solely, doesn’t embrace undisclosed bonuses, Reebok sponsorship/struggle week incentive pay began July 2015)

* denotes an estimated purse

points bet banner

Click on on occasion identify for full payout for all fighters for that occasion

TUF 21 Finale – Jul 12/15 – W (Hassan) – $72,500 ($10,000 to point out, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Efficiency of the Night time bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC on Fox: dos Anjos vs Cerrone 2 – Dec 19/15 – W (Edwards) – $26,500 ($12,000 to point out, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC on Fox: Holm vs Shevchenko – Jul 23/16 – W (Yakovlev) – $44,500 ($21,000 to point out, $21,000 to point out, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Combat Night time: Bader vs Nogueira 2 – Nov 19/16 – W (Alves) – $44,500 ($21,000 to point out, $21,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 210 – Apr 8/17 – W (Strickland) – $48,500 ($23,000 to point out, $23,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Combat Night time: Rockhold vs Department – Sept 16/17 – W (Moraes) – $51,000 ($23,000 to point out, $23,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Combat Night time: Stephens vs Choi – Jan 14/18 – W (Meek) – $55,000 ($25,000 to point out, $25,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Combat Night time: Maia vs Usman – Could 19/18 – W (Maia) – $55,000 ($25,000 to point out, $25,000 win bonus, $5,000 struggle week incentive pay)

TUF 28 Finale Nov 30/18 – W (dos Anjos) – $205,000 ($75,000 to point out, $75,000 win bonus, $50,000 Efficiency of the Night time bonus, $5,000 struggle week incentive pay)

UFC 235 – Mar 2/19 – W (Woodley) – $380,000 ($350,000 to point out, $30,000 struggle week incentive pay)

UFC 245 – Dec 14/19 – W (Covington) – $590,000 ($500,000 to point out, $50,000 Combat of the Night time bonus, $40,000 struggle week incentive pay)

UFC 251 – Jul 11/20 – W (Masvidal) – $640,000 ($600,000 to point out, $40,000 struggle week incentive pay)*

UFC 258 – Feb 13/21 – W (Burns) – $690,000 ($600,000 to point out, $50,000 Efficiency of the Night time, $40,000 struggle week incentive pay)*

UFC 261 – Apr 24/21 – W (Masvidal) – $692,000 ($600,000 to point out, $50,000 Efficiency of the Night time bonus, $42,000 struggle week incentive pay)*

Whole profession earnings: $3,594,500

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
58
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
55
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
53
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
50
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
50
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
The Internet of things The Internet of things
49
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
47
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
46
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
46
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
46
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top