Kamaru Usman willing to give Nate Diaz a title shot, but doesn’t believe he’ll accept it

Reigning welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is about to defend his title subsequent week at UFC 261 towards Jorge Masvidal, in a rematch almost one 12 months after their first assembly. Whereas Usman walked away from their first battle with a dominant unanimous choice victory over Masvidal, who took the battle on six days discover, he’s coming into the rematch with simply as a lot confidence, and has eyes on a future opponent, if all goes in keeping with plan.

At subsequent month’s UFC 262 PPV, the co-main occasion will function a high-stakes welterweight function between high contender Leon Edwards welcoming again Nate Diaz in a five-round, non-title co-main occasion battle. A win for Diaz would possible leapfrog him to the highest of the welterweight contenders and probably a title shot, however the champion doesn’t imagine he would step up and take it if supplied to him.

In an interview with ESPN’s Marc Raimondi, Usman was requested concerning the upcoming co-main function between Diaz and Edwards and revealed he’d be keen to present Diaz a title shot if he was victorious, however significantly doubts if the extremely standard fighter would need the battle, identical to his rival, Conor McGregor, turned down a battle towards Usman previously as effectively.

“If [Nate Diaz] was in a position to get that win [over Leon Edwards], I believe he will certainly be turning down that title shot.” Welterweight champ @USMAN84kg is keen to present Diaz a title shot, however would not imagine he’ll take it 👀 (through @marc_raimondi) pic.twitter.com/rn6BIEdQic — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 16, 2021

“In line with me, completely. You realize me, I don’t draw back from any problem, I’ll tackle anyone. In line with him? I believe that’s the second case to the place a fighter simply flat out says ‘I don’t even watch a title shot, I’m good.’ I’ve supplied it to Conor [McGregor] when Conor was operating his mouth {that a} third belt seemed nice to him and I mentioned ‘I’m right here, I’m obtainable, what date do you wish to do it?’ However he went quiet, he didn’t reply. That’s the primary case the place a man was like I don’t need none of these issues. I believe this could most likely be the second case if he [Nate Diaz] was in a position to get that win, I believe he undoubtedly will probably be turning down that title shot.”

On the opposite facet of the Nate Diaz battle is his opponent Leon Edwards who’s at the moment driving an eight-fight successful streak, along with his final loss coming to, Kamaru Usman again in 2015. As he’s continued to climb the ranks of the welterweight division, Edwards has not been shy about his need to get a rematch with Usman in addition to what he believes is a deserved title shot.

Mike Pendleton

Mike Pendleton is a present contributor to MyMMANews, BJPenn.com, and TheScrap.Co whereas additionally internet hosting his “On The Mic” podcast and works as an Affiliate Producer on Sirius XM’s Combat Nation channel. With a particular ardour for interviewing and speaking to a few of the perfect across the battle sport, you possibly can learn or take heed to Mike’s work throughout his a number of shops.

Comply with me on Twitter: @MP2310