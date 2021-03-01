Kamathipura Web Series Hotstar Cast, Release Date, Plot | Streaming

Kamathipura Web Series Hotstar Details: After the 1962 web series Hotstar is now coming back with another series called Kamathipura, the web series is a thriller and is set to release on Hotstar from March 2021, here in the post we are going to tell you about the cast Release dates, trailers, and a few more points of the series.

The web series is all set to release on Hotstar from 8 March 2021, the web series will be released to everyone on Hotstar, meaning you can watch the entire series on Hotstar even without a subscription, the web series in Hindi audio only Will only be released with subtitles.

cast

The web series stars Meera Chopra, Tanuj Virwani, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda with Anang Desai, Varun Joshi, Priyanka Khatri, Chirag Trivedi and others in the lead roles, the series is directed by Sharavan Kumar Tiwari and produced by Raju Rai Singhania is.

The plot

Web series is a crime thriller The series which involves the investigation into the murders of teenage girls in the city, Meera Chopra is playing the role of a soldier and Traun Tejwani is the main villain, who was the killer and to see why he was doing it, you have to watch the entire series with Hotstar. It will be from 8 March 2021.

The trailer

The trailer of the series was released by Hotstar on its official YouTube and other social media handles today, the trailer looks good and it seems that the series is going to be a good watch, Movie Analysis also said that it will be from this series Waited so long and it is finally releasing, you can check the trailer of the series on Hotstar’s official YouTube channel.

It was all about Hotstar's original series Kamathipura