Kamathipura Web Series Hotstar Cast, Release Date, Plot

Kamathipura Web Series Hotstar Details: After the 1962 web series Hotstar now returned with another series called Kamathipura, the web series is a thriller and is due to be released on Hotstar from March 2021, here in the post let us tell you about the cast, release date, trailer Are going A few more points from the series.

The web series is all set to release on Hotstar from 8 March 2021, the web series will appear on Hotstar to everyone, meaning that anyone, even without a subscription, can watch the entire series on Hotstar , The web series will be in Hindi only audio released. with subtitles.

cast

The web series stars Meera Chopra, Tanuj Virwani and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in the lead roles with Anang Desai, Varun Joshi, Priyanka Khatri, Chirag Trivedi and others. Is a series directed by Shravan Kumar Tiwari and produced by Raju Rai Singhania.

story

Web series is one crime thriller Meera Chopra’s investigation into the murder of teenage girls in the city plays a police officer and Trun Tejwani is the main villain, who was the murderer and you have to watch the entire series on Hotstar on 8 March 2021 to find out why.

The trailer

The trailer of the series was released today by Hotstar on his official YouTube and other social media handles, the trailer looks good and looks like the series is going to be a good watch, the film analysis also said that he has been on this series for so long Been waiting for the time and it finally unfolds, you can see the trailer of the series on Hotstar’s official YouTube channel.

It was all about Hotstar’s original series Kamathipura streaming team, what are your thoughts on it, on the web for more posts and updates this way, and Oats stay with us, you can also find us on social media for more Such updates and news can follow.