Kamloops MP Vimy Ridge visits France for Day

(Supplied photo: Frank Caputo). By Stephanie Swainsrud Vimy Ridge Day April 9, 2022 | 9:20 am

Kamloops – Kamloops-Thompson-Caribou MP Frank Caputo is in France today for the 105th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge.

Caputo, the shadow minister for veterans affairs, said he visited the city of Vimy and went through some underground tunnels.

“I don’t know that I’ve ever been more proud to be Canadian,” Caputo said.

Caputo told CFJC Today That day was very dynamic and at one point tears welled up in his eyes.