Kane ready to leave Spurs if Mourinho’s men fail to secure CL qualification

Harry Kane will reportedly push for a move away from Tottenham if they fail to secure a spot in next season’s Champions League.

The England skipper is said to be frustrated by the club’s lack of silverware and does not want to spend a second season competing outside of Europe’s premier competition.

The Athletic claim that for the first time in his Spurs career the 27-year-old is seriously considering his future.

Kane has never hidden his ambitions to win trophies and in a recent interview admitted he would decide on his domestic future after Euro 2020.

“I think that’s a hard question to answer right now,” Kane said when asked if the speculation around his future will impact his performances.

“It’s important that all my focus is on the two England games coming up now and the rest of the season with Spurs and then the Euros.

“To be thinking about speculation or rumours would be damaging in terms of my own performance.

“I always like to be focused on one goal and one job and that’s to finish strong with Spurs, win these qualifiers with England and hopefully go on and have a great Euros.

“Look, I try to stay out of that speculation as much as possible.

“I’m fully focussed on doing the job on the pitch from now until the end of the summer, and then we’ll see where we go from there.”