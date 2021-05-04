ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana accuses TMC of gang-rape, stock-raising photo

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is known for her boldness. He openly expressed his opinion not once but every time, be it from politics or Bollywood. Now he is in the news once again and this is due to his social media posts. Actually, Kangana has been tweeting against TMC ever since Mamata Banerjee formed the government in West Bengal. Now, recently, it has targeted the TMC over the violence in West Bengal.

She recently made a shocking tweet. You can see that Kangana Ranaut has made a big charge on TMC through her new tweet. Actually, Adkara has talked about the rape of a BJP worker. She says through a tweet, “TMC goons gang-raped a BJP worker. Indira Gandhi imposed emergency 39 times and said that International Media India does not care what you think, the nation thirsty for the blood of this war does not know the language of Prem Modiji, they need it. ” Stick “.

You can see Kangana shared this tweet and at the same time the photo of a woman was also in a very bad condition. However, the woman’s face is not visible in the photo. But this tweet has made a big charge on TMC through Kangana. Now fans are reacting to this. In a recent tweet, he had said, “BJP wins in Assam and Puducherry, but no reports of violence have been received, TMC wins in West Bengal, hundreds of murders and violence are taking place in Bengal, but then Modi too is fascist and Mamta is a secular leader ”.

