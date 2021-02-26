ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana fiercely hit Hrithik, calling him ‘Silly-X’ again – TheMiracleTech

Posted on

Controversy, mutual accusations and the war between Hrithik and Kangana are all known. Subsequently, Hrithik Roshan complained that someone had planted him and emailed Kangana Ranaut with a fake ID in 2013 and 2014. Hrithik had to file a complaint again in 2016 after Kangana was mentioned in an interview as a ‘silly ex’. Moved to Criminal Intelligence Unit.

Hrithik Roshan was asked to appear before the Crime Branch to record his statement in the case and he would reach office tomorrow at 11 am on February 27. Citing a news report about the recording of Hrithik’s statement, Kangana once again teased him as a ‘foolish ex’.

Kangana wrote, ‘Duniya kahan se kahan pahunch gayi magar mera silly ex abhi bhi waheen hai usi modh pe jahan yeh waqt dobara laut ke nahi jane wala… 🙂’. Kangana has been tweeting about Hrithik Roshan the most frequently and she has been digging him like ‘his story starts again’ and ‘Silly X’.

Kangana also referred to Hrithik as a ‘silly ex’ when Badshah took to Twitter to wish Tapas Pannu a happy birthday.

Click here for recommended movies on TheMiracleTech (list updates daily)

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
2.2K
ENTERTAINMENT

Bombat Telugu Movie Review – A Silly Excuse of a Film
1.6K
ENTERTAINMENT

Super Over Aha Video: A Tragedy With Film Director Praveen Verma – Binged
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
935
ENTERTAINMENT

Horimiya Chapter 123: Release Date Roses and Spoilers – Anime News and Facts
912
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
838
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
732
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });