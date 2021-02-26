Kangana fiercely hit Hrithik, calling him ‘Silly-X’ again – TheMiracleTech

Controversy, mutual accusations and the war between Hrithik and Kangana are all known. Subsequently, Hrithik Roshan complained that someone had planted him and emailed Kangana Ranaut with a fake ID in 2013 and 2014. Hrithik had to file a complaint again in 2016 after Kangana was mentioned in an interview as a ‘silly ex’. Moved to Criminal Intelligence Unit.

Hrithik Roshan was asked to appear before the Crime Branch to record his statement in the case and he would reach office tomorrow at 11 am on February 27. Citing a news report about the recording of Hrithik’s statement, Kangana once again teased him as a ‘foolish ex’.

Duniya kahan se kahan pahunch gayi magar mera silly ex abhi bhi waheen hai usi modh pe jahan yeh waqt dobara laut ke nahi jane wala… 🙂 https://t.co/wEMxFCBK3n – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) 26 February, 2021

Kangana wrote, ‘Duniya kahan se kahan pahunch gayi magar mera silly ex abhi bhi waheen hai usi modh pe jahan yeh waqt dobara laut ke nahi jane wala… 🙂’. Kangana has been tweeting about Hrithik Roshan the most frequently and she has been digging him like ‘his story starts again’ and ‘Silly X’.

Kangana also referred to Hrithik as a ‘silly ex’ when Badshah took to Twitter to wish Tapas Pannu a happy birthday.

