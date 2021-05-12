ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana got angry with the FIR against her, said- ‘Demonic Mamta is now your end’

Kangana Ranaut who is known for her strong acting and frank style in Bollywood. An FIR was registered against Kangana in the past and this time she has come out with a strong protest against him after an FIR was lodged against her in West Bengal. She has been posting several related to Bengal violence on her Instagram stories. In fact, an FIR was lodged against Kangana by Trinamool Congress spokesperson Riju Dutta against her posts. Kangana has now reacted to this. He recently wrote about this on his Instagram story and thus his statement has also come out.

You can see that Kangana posted a copy of the FIR and wrote, “The blood-thirsty demon Mamta wants to calm me down on strength”. According to a Zoom TV report, a statement issued by Kangana said, “Ironically, the blood-thirsty demon Mamata, who is killing openly and killing people who don’t vote, I am sent to communal violence The accused are telling. Demonic Mamta is your end now. The whole country is watching your hands stained with the blood of innocents. You cannot scare me, nor can you kill my voice with a case and an FIR.

Kangana recently posted several posts on Twitter on Bingle violence. He wrote in a tweet, “I was wrong, he is not Ravan. He was the best king in the world, became the best country in the world, a great administrator, a scholar and harpist and king of his subjects but he is a bloody thirsty demon ”. He also posted videos of violence and his Twitter account was suspended after that.

