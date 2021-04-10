Kangana Ranaut Buries Hatchet With Taapsee Pannu, Congrats Thappad Star On Best Actor Win – Tech Kashif

Taapsee Pannu and Kangana Ranaut have been at loggerheads for a while now. The two have often engaged in a war of words on Twitter. However, it seems the two have finally decided to bury the hatchet. Taapsee recently won the Best Actress honour at an award show, where she thanked her co-nominees – Deepika Padukone, Vidya Balan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Kangana Ranaut while accepting the trophy. Taapsee thanked Kangana Ranaut for pushing the boundaries. Taapsee said, “Thank you so much Kangana for pushing the boundaries. The benchmark of your performances just keeps going higher every year.”

A Twitter user shared the clip from Taapsee’s acceptance speech and Kangana Ranaut replied to the same. The Queen actress wrote, “Thank you @taapsee well deserved Vimal elaichi Filmfare award… no one deserves it more than you.” The video is now going viral on social media.

Thank you @taapsee well deserved Vimal elaichi filmfare award…. no one deserves it more than you 🙏— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 9, 2021

On the work front, Taapsee is currently busy shooting for Sabash Mitthu, a biographical drama based on the life of Mithali Raj. While the release of Kangana’s highly-anticipated film Thalaivi has been postponed, owing to the pandemic. Kangana also has Dhaakad and Tejas in her kitty.

