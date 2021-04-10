LATEST

Kangana Ranaut Buries Hatchet With Taapsee Pannu, Congrats Thappad Star On Best Actor Win – Tech Kashif

Avatar
By
Posted on
Kangana Ranaut Buries Hatchet With Taapsee Pannu, Congrats Thappad Star On Best Actor Win - Tech Kashif

Taapsee Pannu and Kangana Ranaut have been at loggerheads for a while now. The two have often engaged in a war of words on Twitter. However, it seems the two have finally decided to bury the hatchet. Taapsee recently won the Best Actress honour at an award show, where she thanked her co-nominees – Deepika Padukone, Vidya Balan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Kangana Ranaut while accepting the trophy. Taapsee thanked Kangana Ranaut for pushing the boundaries. Taapsee said, “Thank you so much Kangana for pushing the boundaries. The benchmark of your performances just keeps going higher every year.”

A Twitter user shared the clip from Taapsee’s acceptance speech and Kangana Ranaut replied to the same. The Queen actress wrote, “Thank you @taapsee well deserved Vimal elaichi Filmfare award… no one deserves it more than you.” The video is now going viral on social media.

On the work front, Taapsee is currently busy shooting for Sabash Mitthu, a biographical drama based on the life of Mithali Raj. While the release of Kangana’s highly-anticipated film Thalaivi has been postponed, owing to the pandemic. Kangana also has Dhaakad and Tejas in her kitty.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
840
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
839
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
804
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
780
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
771
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
754
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
730
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
702
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
657
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
656
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: contact[email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top