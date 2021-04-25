Kangana Ranaut calls Taapsee Pannu She-Man, angry fans post class

ENTERTAINMENT

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut may be very energetic on social media, she is seen expressing her opinion on nearly each concern associated to the nation and trade on her account. On the similar time, lately Kangana was seen making such a remark in regards to the actress Taapsee Pannu via a submit, which the followers have been shocked to see. Kangana referred to as Tapsee a ‘She-Man’ … Many followers of Tapsee have expressed their displeasure over this submit. Together with this, many followers of Kangana additionally objected to this, whereas Kangana has additionally given clarification on this after this remark.

Kangana commented on Taapsee

Kangana Ranaut has retweeted a submit on her Twitter account, which has written a variety of derogatory issues about Tapsee. It additionally talks about feedback made earlier by Kangana on Tapsee. Whereas sharing this submit, Kangana wrote – ‘Ha ha, She-Man can be very comfortable right this moment’. On the similar time, many followers of Taapsee grew to become very offended on Kangna’s reply, everybody began making use of Kangana’s class, then the actress additionally gave an evidence.

Responded to offended followers

When the followers described this remark as extraordinarily objectionable, Kangana gave a clarification saying – ‘Being a she-man is an enormous factor? That is such a harsh factor… I feel it’s a complement to their robust seems… Why do you guys at all times assume adverse, I don’t perceive ’.

Kangana didn’t like this factor

Nonetheless, individuals’s resentment over this reply from Kangana didn’t appear to be diminishing. A lot of Kangana’s followers additionally demanded that it’s deleted. Kangana’s followers have been additionally seen saying that ‘such feedback will solely spoil your picture’.

