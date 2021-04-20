ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut decorated onions in food tray, why should people start trolling?

Avatar
By
Posted on
DA Image

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut could be very energetic on social media. She is seen to have her opinion on many points associated to the business and the nation. On the similar time, Kangana additionally comes within the dialogue as a result of good response to the trolls. Not too long ago, one thing related was seen when Kangana shared a photograph of Thali adorned with scrumptious wanting dishes on Navratri. On the similar time, seeing the onions on this plate, many customers have been seen trolling them. Nevertheless, Kangana additionally gave an excellent reply to those trolls.

Kangana confirmed a plate adorned with pudding, raita, puri and chickpeas

Kangana shared an image of the meals plate on her Twitter account. Whereas on the Chole bowl, Kangna garnished with onions and inexperienced chillies, Kangana shared this picture and wrote – ‘Simply assume when such a prasadam is made at dwelling and you’ve got an Ashtami quick. Finest needs to Ashtami ‘.

Trolls occurred on account of onion

Seeing the onions in Kangana’s meals, folks began trolling them in response to the tweet. On this, Kangana replied, ‘Sure, however solely in my home I’m fasting, I’ve already informed that it’s my quick and I’m not consuming. Truly that is the put up about this, I’ve adorned this plate for my brother. Who got here dwelling from some work Some individuals are actually so sluggish huh …! ‘

Pattern on twitter

After this, #Onion was seen trending on Twitter. Kangana retweeted her tweet and responded to this. He wrote- ‘I can not consider that #Onion is among the many prime developments. Properly it was not meant to hurt anybody. It’s my vow and if my household desires to eat salad with Prasadam then don’t insult them ‘.

