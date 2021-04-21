Kangana Ranaut demanded jail on the third child, when she was trolled for her siblings, she said- My great grandfather …

Kangana Ranaut is commonly within the information for her tweets on social media. Not too long ago he tweeted that strict legal guidelines on inhabitants management must be enacted. He had even written about fantastic individuals and sending them to jail when a 3rd youngster was born. On this, persons are trolling Kangana and reminding them that they’ve two different siblings themselves.

Fantastic or jail on third youngster

Kangana has written, we should always make strict legal guidelines for inhabitants management. Sufficient of vote politics. It’s true that Indira Gandhi misplaced the election and was later killed for elevating the problem as a result of she sterilized individuals (making them unable to have youngsters). However in the intervening time, in view of the Disaster, the third youngster must be punished with a minimal fantastic or jail.

We’d like strict legal guidelines for inhabitants management, sufficient of vote politics it’s true Indira Gandhi misplaced election and later was killed for taking this challenge head on she forcefully sterilised individuals however disaster at this time at the least there must be fantastic or imprisonment for third youngster. – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 20, 2021

there must be fantastic or imprisonment for third youngster pic.twitter.com/Bq7davCPWu – jaitrejait 🏹🚜 (@jaitrejait) April 20, 2021

Bolin- There have been 8 siblings of nice grandfather

Many individuals have trolled Kangana on this tweet. Comic Saloni Gaur has posted a screenshot of Kangana’s siblings. To this, Kangana has replied, not surprisingly, why comedy can be a joke on you, my nice grandfather had 8 siblings. Many youngsters died in these days. There have been extra animals within the forest, people had been hardly ever obtainable, we should always change with the occasions, the demand of the occasions is to manage the inhabitants. There must be strict guidelines like China.