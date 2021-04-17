Kangana Ranaut had pleaded with PM Narendra Modi for Ramadan, then deleted the tweet

ENTERTAINMENT

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut stays very lively on social media. Kangana not solely Bollywood but in addition overtly expresses her views on different points as effectively. In such a scenario, she loots many accolades and typically trolls too. Not too long ago, Kangana trolled over certainly one of her posts, so she deleted the tweet.

What was Kangana’s tweet
Truly Kangana Ranaut just lately tweeted a tweet. Kangana wrote in her tweet, ‘After the Kumbh Mela … I’m requested to the Hon’ble Prime Minister that the Gathering in Ramadan also needs to be stopped.’ Nevertheless, when Kangana Ranaut was trolled for her tweet, she deleted it, however by then Kangana’s tweet had gone viral on social media.

PM Modi’s tweet
Please inform that Kangana Ranaut had made this tweet after the social media publish of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, by which PM Modi requested to represent the Kumbh Mela. PM Modi had stated in his publish, ‘Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Pujya Swami Awadheshanand Giri ji spoke on the cellphone right now. To know the well being of all saints. All of the saints are extending every kind of assist to the administration. I thanked the saint world for this. I’ve prayed that two royal baths have taken place and that the Kumbh be stored symbolic as a result of disaster of Corona. It will reinforce the battle towards this disaster. ‘

Tweet for Karthik Aryan
Recall that just lately Kangana Ranaut had tweeted on the continued controversy between Karthik Aryan and Karan Johar. Kangana wrote, “Karthik has accomplished such an extended journey on his personal and on his personal he’ll proceed it even additional. My plea to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang to depart him alone, don’t fall behind him like Sushant in order that he has to hold himself. The vultures depart him alone and the Cindy nephews get misplaced. Karthik, you don’t want to be afraid of those chillers. These individuals are speaking about sustaining dignified silence after doing unhealthy articles and making bulletins that make your perspective unhealthy. These folks additionally unfold comparable tales about drug habit and irresponsible perspective about Sushant Singh Rajput.

