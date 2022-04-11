Kangana Ranaut is in tears as Mandana Karimi reveals she was in a secret relationship with a director, got pregnant: ‘When it happened…’

Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp has been making all sort of noise ever since it started streaming. From controversial statements to highest views on an OTT platform, the Ekta Kapoor series has grabbed headlines, and how. On Sunday, Lock Upp became a point of discussion yet again. During the Judgement Day, which sees Kangana taking over the show as the host, the least-voted contestants – Mandana Karimi, Payal Rohatgi, Saisha Shinde and Shivam Sharma – were asked to reveal their deepest, darkest secret in order to keep themselves safe from eviction this week.