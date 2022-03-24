Kangana Ranaut might be a celebrity, but she is also an accused: Mumbai court

In the Javed Akhtar defamation case, Magistrate RR Khan of the 10th Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Mumbai said that Kangana Ranaut may have professional functions but she cannot forget that she is an accused in the case.

Magistrate Khan said, “Till date, the accused has not appeared for the determination of a particular offence, though the case was specifically earmarked for his appearance to prepare the details of the offence. To the contrary, the accused has appeared for the trial. is stipulating the conditions. In this case the way she likes. Of course, the accused cannot claim permanent remission because…