LATEST

Kangana Ranaut might be a celebrity, but she is also an accused: Mumbai court

Posted on
Kangana Ranaut might be a celebrity, but she is also an accused: Mumbai court

In the Javed Akhtar defamation case, Magistrate RR Khan of the 10th Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Mumbai said that Kangana Ranaut may have professional functions but she cannot forget that she is an accused in the case.

Magistrate Khan said, “Till date, the accused has not appeared for the determination of a particular offence, though the case was specifically earmarked for his appearance to prepare the details of the offence. To the contrary, the accused has appeared for the trial. is stipulating the conditions. In this case the way she likes. Of course, the accused cannot claim permanent remission because…

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

652
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
538
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
475
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
451
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
430
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
418
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
404
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
394
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
392
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top