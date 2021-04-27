Kangana Ranaut now raised questions on Instagram, told how the election of 2024 is a big danger for BJP

ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut is constantly in discussion with her tweet. Although she keeps questioning the policies of Twitter many times. Now Kangana has expressed her displeasure over the content being shared on Instagram for the first time. He said that the opposition is using it for itself.

Shuffle on Instagram
Kangana wrote in her first tweet- ‘Instagram can be full of stupid people. The low IQ here is unbearable. The only good thing is that small business gets a chance but now the opposition is using them for themselves. It is full of fools who are promoting the stupidity of the West and spreading hatred against the BJP. ‘

In the next tweet, Kangana has written on Instagram reels. She says that ‘this is the Ticketcock of the middle class. These fools have been hijacked by capitalists, communists and jihadists. This could pose a major threat for the BJP in the 2024 elections. If these clowns can wear cycling short under shirts in the name of fashion, then anyone can entertain them comfortably.

When there was a flare up on twitter
Earlier, Kangana tagged Twitter CEO Jack Dorjee, writing that ‘you have sold out against the Islamic country and the Chinese propaganda. You just take a stand for your own benefit. You shamelessly show intolerance towards the views of others. Twitter has become a slave of its own greed at this time. Big claims are not required. It seems quite embarrassing. ‘

Upcoming movies
Kangana will soon be seen in Jayalalithaa’s biopic Thalaivi. Apart from this he has director Rajneesh Ghai’s raid. She was seen in action mode in the teaser of the film. Kangana has another film Tejas in which she will play the role of Air Force Pilot

