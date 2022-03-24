Kangana Ranaut rings in 35th birthday by seeking blessings at Vaishno Devi Temple with sister Rangoli, drops pics | People News

Mumbai: Bollywood powerhouse Kangana Ranaut, who turned 35 on Wednesday (March 23), is celebrating her birthday by visiting the Vaishno Devi temple.

The ‘Panga’ actor visited the holy shrine along with his sister Rangoli Chandel and shared some beautiful pictures after seeking blessings at the holy place. He captioned the post, “Today on the occasion of my birthday…. Darshan of Bhagwati Shri Vaishnodevi ji… Looking forward to this year with blessings from her and my parents. With your love and blessings Thank you all for that.”

The ‘Queen’ star wore a blue embroidered kurta.