LATEST

Kangana Ranaut rings in 35th birthday by seeking blessings at Vaishno Devi Temple with sister Rangoli, drops pics | People News

Posted on
Kangana Ranaut rings in 35th birthday by seeking blessings at Vaishno Devi Temple with sister Rangoli, drops pics

Mumbai: Bollywood powerhouse Kangana Ranaut, who turned 35 on Wednesday (March 23), is celebrating her birthday by visiting the Vaishno Devi temple.

The ‘Panga’ actor visited the holy shrine along with his sister Rangoli Chandel and shared some beautiful pictures after seeking blessings at the holy place. He captioned the post, “Today on the occasion of my birthday…. Darshan of Bhagwati Shri Vaishnodevi ji… Looking forward to this year with blessings from her and my parents. With your love and blessings Thank you all for that.”

The ‘Queen’ star wore a blue embroidered kurta.

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

652
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
540
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
476
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
451
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
431
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
419
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
407
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
394
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
393
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top