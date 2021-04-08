Kangana Ranaut said, big stars like Akshay Kumar silently call this fear – Dailynews24 – entertainment news celebrity news latest movie news

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is very active on social media, she is seen voicing her opinion on issues related to the country and the industry. Recently Kangana has come in the headlines due to some similar reasons. Recently, Kangana has once again targeted the ‘movie mafia’. Along with this, he has told how the big stars call him secretly to praise him. Kangana has also given the reason for this. Kangana has also named actor Akshay Kumar in his post.

Bollywood is so hostile that people may get in trouble for praising me, I have received secret calls and messages from many big stars too. Akshay Kumar They praised Thalawithefilm For the trailer Akash but unlike the films of Alia and Deepika, he cannot openly praise it. Movie Mafia’s Terror. https://t.co/MT91TvnbmR – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) 7 April, 2021

Actually, Kangana Ranaut has done this post in response to a tweet by Skin Writer Anirudh Guha. In which he praised Kangana. Anirudh saw a post on Twitter, according to which keeping opinions in Bollywood can get you in trouble. Anirudh replied on this and wrote – ‘Kangana Ranaut is an extraordinary, once-in-a-generation actress’.

Big stars like Akshay Kumar do secret calls

On this tweet by Anirudh, Kangana wrote- ‘Bollywood is so hostile that even praising me here can make people difficult, I get many secret calls and messages, even from big stars like Akshay Kumar. He praised the film Thalaivi strongly, but like Alia and Deepika’s films, he cannot praise it openly. Movie Mafia’s Terror ‘.