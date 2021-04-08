LATEST

Kangana Ranaut said, big stars like Akshay Kumar silently call this fear – Dailynews24 – entertainment news celebrity news latest movie news

Avatar
By
Posted on
Kangana Ranaut said, big stars like Akshay Kumar silently call this fear - Dailynews24 - entertainment news celebrity news latest movie news

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is very active on social media, she is seen voicing her opinion on issues related to the country and the industry. Recently Kangana has come in the headlines due to some similar reasons. Recently, Kangana has once again targeted the ‘movie mafia’. Along with this, he has told how the big stars call him secretly to praise him. Kangana has also given the reason for this. Kangana has also named actor Akshay Kumar in his post.

Congratulations on Kangana…

Actually, Kangana Ranaut has done this post in response to a tweet by Skin Writer Anirudh Guha. In which he praised Kangana. Anirudh saw a post on Twitter, according to which keeping opinions in Bollywood can get you in trouble. Anirudh replied on this and wrote – ‘Kangana Ranaut is an extraordinary, once-in-a-generation actress’.

Big stars like Akshay Kumar do secret calls

On this tweet by Anirudh, Kangana wrote- ‘Bollywood is so hostile that even praising me here can make people difficult, I get many secret calls and messages, even from big stars like Akshay Kumar. He praised the film Thalaivi strongly, but like Alia and Deepika’s films, he cannot praise it openly. Movie Mafia’s Terror ‘.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
745
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
743
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
742
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
732
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
719
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
718
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
677
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
635
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
601
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
596
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top