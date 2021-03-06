ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut said to Tapas Pannu on Twitter:

Posted on
Social media is a place for entertainment fights and a place where you can talk freely about anything. This time Tapase Pannu and Kangana Ranaut Are trending from their harsh comments and fight on social media. Tejas film actress Kangana Ranaut is reacting strongly to another bold and beautiful actress Taapsee Pannu on social media Twitter. Kangana said in response to a tweet, “You will always remember because you are a Feminist captionist.”

Tapes pannu Tweeted, “3 days of in-depth exploration of 3 things mainly 1. The keys to the “alleged” bungalow that I clearly keep in Paris. Because summer holidays are in the corner. 2. An “alleged” receipt of Rs 5 crore for having a frame for a future pitching coz that has been denied to me before that money. 3. My memory of 2013 which happened to me according to our Honorable Finance Minister. PS- “not cheap yet”.

Look ahead: Actress Taapsee’s tweet:

Reacting strongly to actress Taapsee, Kangana ranaut Answered, “You will always be cultured because you are a Saab rapist, who is a feminist … Your ring master Kashyap was raided for tax evasion in 2013 as well … The government official’s report is that if you are not guilty, then Go to court against them … cheap.

Let me tell you that Kangana is currently busy with her new upcoming film Tejas, whose Mumbai schedule has been successfully completed and now it is moving to Delhi and Rajasthan schedule.

