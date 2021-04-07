Kangana Ranaut Shares Pics Of Parents Getting Covid Vax, Says ‘Waiting For My Turn’ – Tech Kashif » todayssnews

LATEST

Actress Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday shared photographs of her parents getting their second dose of the vaccine for Covid-19 prevention in her home state Himachal Pradesh. The actress said that she is now waiting for her turn to get vaccinated.

Sharing photographs of her mother and father getting the vaccine, Kangana tweeted: “My parents got their second dose of the vaccine today in Himachal Pradesh, no fever no weakness no other symptoms they are feeling quiet good and happy… Waiting for my turn now.”

Kangana will next be seen in her upcoming film Thalaivi where she plays late Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalithaa. The film is slated to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on April 23.

The actress has been shooting for her another upcoming film Tejas, which is being directed by debutant Sarvesh Mewara. Kangana was recently in Jaisalmer for an outdoor schedule of Tejas. Portions of the film were shot in Delhi before the unit moved to Rajasthan.

