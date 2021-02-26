ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi release date revealed!

Posted on


On the occasion of the 73rd birth anniversary of Jayalalithaa yesterday, actress Kangana Ranaut and the makers revealed the date JayalalithaaBiopic ofThalaivi. ‘Kangana Ranaut’s lead role!

At the age of 29, Jayalalithaa finished her career as an actor and turned to politics. She was the first Indian politician to serve six times as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The upcoming film ‘Thalaivi’ will be based on his entire life, from the big screen to politics. Kangana, who plays Jayalalithaa, is preparing loudly for this biopic. She has undergone a major transformation for this role.

‘Thalaivi’ will hit theaters on April 23, 2021. The film is being produced by Hitesh Thakkar and Thirumal Reddy, directed by AL Vijay and written by KV Vijayendra Prasad. Apart from Kangana, other actors include Arvind Sami, Prakash Raj, Nassar, Jisu Sengupta, Poorna, Bhagyashree etc. The biopic will be released in three languages ​​- Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

