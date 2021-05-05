Kangana Ranaut stumbles upon Twitter, so desi app KOO welcomes actress like this

Bollywood superstar Kangana Ranaut is known for her impeccable style. The actress seems to be giving speeches on social media day in and day out, but Kangana’s style did not appeal to Twitter. Twitter on Tuesday permanently banned Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter. After Twitter action, the desi app has come in favor of Ku Kangna.

The same Twitter has now suspended Kangana’s account, after which her indigenous app Koo has warmly welcomed the actress. On the action taken against Kangana, Twitter says that she has taken this step after the actress ‘repeatedly violated the rules’.

Koo co-founder and CEO Aprami Radhakrishna on Tuesday shared a screenshot of Kangana’s first Koo post via the social media platform, in which she said ‘Koo is like her home.’ Posting on this, Aprame described the actress as ‘right’ and said that ‘Koo is like her home while everyone else is hired’. Kangana fans are very happy with Koo’s reception. Kangana is also very active with Ku on Twitter. The actress joined Koo soon after its launch.