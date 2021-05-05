ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut stumbles upon Twitter, so desi app KOO welcomes actress like this

Avatar

Bollywood superstar Kangana Ranaut is known for her impeccable style. The actress seems to be giving speeches on social media day in and day out, but Kangana’s style did not appeal to Twitter. Twitter on Tuesday permanently banned Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter. After Twitter action, the desi app has come in favor of Ku Kangna.

The same Twitter has now suspended Kangana’s account, after which her indigenous app Koo has warmly welcomed the actress. On the action taken against Kangana, Twitter says that she has taken this step after the actress ‘repeatedly violated the rules’.

Koo co-founder and CEO Aprami Radhakrishna on Tuesday shared a screenshot of Kangana’s first Koo post via the social media platform, in which she said ‘Koo is like her home.’ Posting on this, Aprame described the actress as ‘right’ and said that ‘Koo is like her home while everyone else is hired’. Kangana fans are very happy with Koo’s reception. Kangana is also very active with Ku on Twitter. The actress joined Koo soon after its launch.

Related Items:

Most Popular

21
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
Avatar Avatar
8
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
8
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Avatar Avatar
8
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
7
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
7
ENTERTAINMENT

Atithi In House Part 5 Web Series Released On Kooku App
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
7
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
Avatar Avatar
6
ENTERTAINMENT

Vincenzo Episode 20 Watch Online Streaming On Netflix App Star Cast
6
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
6
ENTERTAINMENT

Lovely Massage Parlour Part 2 Release Date, Cast, Story

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top