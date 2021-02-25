ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut Thalaivi gets release date

The makers of the upcoming much-awaited big-budget film Thalaivi announced the film’s release date yesterday on the occasion of Jayalalithaa’s birth anniversary. The biopic of Thalaivi actress and late Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu is- JayalalithaaIn which National Award winning actress Kangana Ranaut is playing the lead role. movie Thalaivi It will hit theaters on April 23, 2021.

The makers of Thalaivi announced the Kangana Ranaut starrer release date with a motion poster. The new poster of Jayalalithaa’s journey from being the face of the Tamil film industry to the leader who changed the fate of Tamil Nadu politics highlighted Jayalalithaa’s journey.

Kangana Ranaut also confirmed this by sharing a post, “Jaya Amma, Katha witnesses the story of Thalaivi in ​​theaters on April 23, 2021 on her birth anniversary.”

The upcoming film is being produced by Vishnu Vardhan and Shailesh R Singh and the story is written by renowned writer KV Vijayendra Prasad of Bahubali and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Arvind Swamy will be playing MG Ramachandran, Prakash Raj will be portraying M Karunanidhi, Jishu Sengupta will be playing Shobhan Babu and Bhagyashree will be playing Jayalalithaa’s mother Sandhya. Poorna and Madhu will be seen in important roles.

