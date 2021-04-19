ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut told the truth about the wedding of her parents, both of them lied to us …

Kangana Ranaut expresses her views on social media with impunity. Additionally, she retains sharing enjoyable tales associated to her household with the followers. Now he has wooed his mother and father by photographing his mother and father. It has additionally been informed that his mother and father lied to the youngsters in regards to the marriage and the nanny informed the reality.

Nana had rejected

Kangana has written on social media, Right this moment is the marriage anniversary of my mother and father. After we had been rising up, he lied to us that he’s a conventional arranger marriage. Later, we had been informed by Nani that he had an incredible affair. Papa noticed Mummy at a bus stand, she was getting back from school. He began approaching the identical bus day-after-day till Mummy observed him. When the daddy despatched the proposal, Nana ji rejected it badly as a result of the daddy’s picture was not good.

Kangana’s mom didn’t surrender

Kangana writes additional, Nana found a boy with a authorities job for his mom. She was his favourite and affectionately referred to as him Guddi however the mom confronted all of the difficulties and persuaded Nana. Thanks for that, Blissful Anniversary. Speaking on the work entrance, his followers are eagerly ready for Kangana’s movies ‘Thalaivi’, ‘Tejas’ and ‘Dhakad’.

