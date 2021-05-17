Kangana Ranaut, who was angry at the trolls, said- ‘Son I am the mother of all fathers’

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is known for her outspoken statements. Kangana stays in the discussion for the day because of her impeccable statements. Kangana’s Twitter account has been suspended recently and since then the actress has been very active on Instagram. Day by day, the actress takes to Instagram to express her opinion. Kangana recently shared a video on the ongoing issue in Israel. Upon which he was tried to troll. Now Kangana has lied to those trolls. Kangana recently shared a story on her Instagram and gave a befitting reply to everyone. Now talking about the video, Kangana while sharing the video said, ‘What has been going on between Israel and Palestine for years.

Responding to the trolls, Kangana wrote, “As you can clearly see in the video how Israel was formed. He withdrew it from the British and built it without any interference. After which six Muslim nations attacked him. ” She further states “Since then they have been continuously attacking and occupying the land. Because this is what happens when you win a war. I don’t know anything for those who were crying here and saying, “Son, I am the mother of all, father”.

Kangana further wrote: “If we cry for argument, then there should be only Hindus in India, Red heads in America and Aboriginal people in Australia. You Jews do not deserve to live anywhere in the world of this illegal people. You have fooled the whole world. .. They want to make a ruckus, but when they say more in front, they cry and bang their chests. To use the selling media to take the whole world on its head and to misinterpret crazy people. Shame on you, your pole has been exposed all over the world. And if you say anything about me, then I will strip you naked ”. Talking about work, you will soon see Kangana Ranaut in the film ‘Thalaivi’.