Kangana Ranaut wraps up Rajasthan schedule of her upcoming film ‘Tejas’ – Times of India » todayssnews

Kangana Ranaut wraps up Rajasthan schedule of her upcoming film 'Tejas' – Times of India

Kangana Ranaut wraps up Rajasthan schedule of her upcoming film 'Tejas' - Times of India
Bollywood actor Kangana ranaut, who was busy shooting for her upcoming outing ‘Tejas’, recently revealed that she has completed the Rajasthan schedule of the film. Kangana also shared that they shot very close to the Pakistan border.

The actor took to Instagram on Friday to share a behind-the-scenes picture from the shoot of her forthcoming film. An elated Kangana wrote, “Team #Tejas successfully completed Rajasthan schedule today, also shot very

close to Pakistan border.”

She also shared that the crew faced many obstacles like extreme weather conditions while shooting close to the Pakistan border. “It seemed as if our commander in chief @sarveshmewara was driven by otherworldly force. Salutations team #Tejas,” she added.

Kangana will be seen playing an air force pilot in the movie, which has been written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara.

The Indian Air Force was the first of the country’s defence forces to induct women into combat roles in 2016. The film takes inspiration from this landmark event.

The ‘Panga’ actor who feels honoured to play the character of a fighter pilot had earlier stated, “Very often the sacrifices made by our brave women in uniform go unnoticed by the nation. ‘Tejas’ is a film where I have the honour of playing the role of one such Air Force pilot who puts country before self. I hope we instill a sense of patriotism and pride in the youth of today with this film. I am looking forward to the journey with Sarvesh and Ronnie on this one.”

Apart from ‘Tejas’, Kangana will also be seen in ‘Thalaivi’, a biopic on actor-turned-politician Jayalalithaa. Apart from this she also has ‘Dhaakad’ and ‘Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda’ in the pipeline.

Kangana has also signed up to play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama.

