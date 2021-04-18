ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s taunt on Arvind Kejriwal regarding Kovid, wrote- ‘Save Modi ji ..’

Avatar
By
Posted on
DA Image

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is likely one of the actresses who speaks on any situation with impunity. Kangana retains tweeting on points aside from Bollywood. In such a scenario, Kangana has now criticized Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the difficulty of Kovid.

Arvind Kejriwal wrote a letter
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal wrote in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ‘Corona’s situation in Delhi may be very vital. There’s a extreme scarcity of corona beds and oxen. On the similar time nearly all ICU beds are crammed. We’ve got additionally knowledgeable this to Union Well being Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan and Residence Minister Amit Shah. We’d like your assist. ‘ Other than this, Kejriwal has given additional knowledge within the letter.

Kangana’s tweet
Kangana Ranaut retweeting this letter wrote, ‘Save these brief, save, save …. Modi ji … Save the Raita we had unfold …. Now you clear it … this Raita and care for your Delhi Haha … simply speaking round can change, it does not imply something. ‘

Social media customers response
Kangana is getting combined response to this tweet. A social media person says that because the Chief Minister of Delhi, he’s searching for assist from the Prime Minister of the nation and there’s nothing fallacious on this. On the similar time, some social media customers are tweeting supporting Kangana.

Kangana’s tasks
Speaking about Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming tasks, the actress has Tejas and Dhakad in her account in addition to Thalivi. Remind that the discharge date of Kangana’s movie Thalaivi has been postponed resulting from Kovid. Kangana’s look from all three movies has surfaced on social media.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
28
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
27
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
26
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
The Internet of things The Internet of things
24
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
24
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
23
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
22
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
21
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
21
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
21
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top