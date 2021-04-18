Kangana Ranaut’s taunt on Arvind Kejriwal regarding Kovid, wrote- ‘Save Modi ji ..’

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is likely one of the actresses who speaks on any situation with impunity. Kangana retains tweeting on points aside from Bollywood. In such a scenario, Kangana has now criticized Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the difficulty of Kovid.

Arvind Kejriwal wrote a letter

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal wrote in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ‘Corona’s situation in Delhi may be very vital. There’s a extreme scarcity of corona beds and oxen. On the similar time nearly all ICU beds are crammed. We’ve got additionally knowledgeable this to Union Well being Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan and Residence Minister Amit Shah. We’d like your assist. ‘ Other than this, Kejriwal has given additional knowledge within the letter.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about prevailing #COVID19 scenario within the nationwide capital He appealed to PM relating to pressing provide of oxygen & reservation of seven,000 beds out of central govt’s 10,000 beds for COVID-infected sufferers pic.twitter.com/wagPVKyjBD – ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2021

Kangana’s tweet

Kangana Ranaut retweeting this letter wrote, ‘Save these brief, save, save …. Modi ji … Save the Raita we had unfold …. Now you clear it … this Raita and care for your Delhi Haha … simply speaking round can change, it does not imply something. ‘

Talking of Ghoom Faira can solely change the that means of that @ArvindKejriwal https://t.co/7SeD2f3X1U – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 18, 2021

Social media customers response

Kangana is getting combined response to this tweet. A social media person says that because the Chief Minister of Delhi, he’s searching for assist from the Prime Minister of the nation and there’s nothing fallacious on this. On the similar time, some social media customers are tweeting supporting Kangana.

Kangana’s tasks

Speaking about Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming tasks, the actress has Tejas and Dhakad in her account in addition to Thalivi. Remind that the discharge date of Kangana’s movie Thalaivi has been postponed resulting from Kovid. Kangana’s look from all three movies has surfaced on social media.