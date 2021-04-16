ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..

Avatar
By
Posted on
DA Image

Bollywood’s ‘Queen’ actress Kangana Ranaut speaks to Babaki on social media. From Friday morning, many posts had been seen on social media about Karthik Aryan and Dostana 2 and eventually an official assertion was launched by Dharma Productions. After this Kangana Ranaut has tweeted for Karthik Aryan.

Begs papa joe and nepo gang
Kangana Ranaut wrote in her tweet, ‘Karthik has accomplished such an extended journey on his personal and on his personal he’ll proceed it even additional. My plea to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang to go away him alone, don’t fall behind him like Sushant in order that he has to hold himself. Let the vultures depart him alone and let the cindy neopose get misplaced … ‘

No must concern chillers
Kangana additional wrote in her tweet, ‘Karthik you do not should be afraid of those chillers. These individuals are speaking about sustaining dignified silence after doing dangerous articles and making bulletins that make your angle dangerous. These folks additionally unfold related tales about drug habit and irresponsible angle about Sushant Singh Rajput.

Casting of Dostana 2 will occur once more
Tell us that Dharma Manufacturing wrote in its post- ‘Resulting from skilled circumnstances, now we have determined that we’ll preserve dignified silence. We are going to do the casting of Dostana 2 once more. Whose route is Colin DeCunha. Please look forward to the official announcement.

Why Karthik Aryan is out
ETimes quoted sources as saying that inventive variations had been happening with Karthik Aryan over the script of ‘Dostana 2’. Aside from this, today the actor is consistently busy in different tasks, because of which the issue of dates was additionally coming. For all these causes, the manufacturing home determined to switch Karthik Aryan.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
20
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
20
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
16
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
The Internet of things The Internet of things
16
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
15
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
15
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
15
ENTERTAINMENT

Dharmendra is removing the sadness from Corona in a home-grown style, the video surfaced
DA Image DA Image
15
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
14
ENTERTAINMENT

This city was most liked by Brad Pitt in India, said- people come here to die…
DA Image DA Image
14
LATEST

IPL 2021 KKR vs MI: This is why Rohit Sharma is paying extra attention to fitness after IPL 2020

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top