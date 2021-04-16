Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..

Bollywood’s ‘Queen’ actress Kangana Ranaut speaks to Babaki on social media. From Friday morning, many posts had been seen on social media about Karthik Aryan and Dostana 2 and eventually an official assertion was launched by Dharma Productions. After this Kangana Ranaut has tweeted for Karthik Aryan.

Begs papa joe and nepo gang

Kartik has come this far on his personal, on his personal he’ll proceed to take action, solely request to papa jo and his nepo gang membership is please depart him alone like Shushant don’t go after him and drive him to hold himself. Depart him alone you vultures, get misplaced chindi nepos… https://t.co/VJioWHk38i – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 16, 2021

No must concern chillers

Kartik no should be scared of those chillars…. after doing nasty articles and releasing bulletins blaming solely your angle for fall out this moron desires to take care of dignified silence. They unfold identical tales of drug habit and unprofessional behaviour for SSR additionally – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 16, 2021

Casting of Dostana 2 will occur once more

Tell us that Dharma Manufacturing wrote in its post- ‘Resulting from skilled circumnstances, now we have determined that we’ll preserve dignified silence. We are going to do the casting of Dostana 2 once more. Whose route is Colin DeCunha. Please look forward to the official announcement.

Why Karthik Aryan is out

ETimes quoted sources as saying that inventive variations had been happening with Karthik Aryan over the script of ‘Dostana 2’. Aside from this, today the actor is consistently busy in different tasks, because of which the issue of dates was additionally coming. For all these causes, the manufacturing home determined to switch Karthik Aryan.