ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranot and Irfan Pathan fight on social media over the Israel-Palestine conflict

Avatar

Mumbai. Friends tell you that Irfan Pathan, former Team India all-rounder and actress Kangna Ranaut have inadvertently come ‘face to face’ on social media on the Palestine issue. Friends, on the latest war between Israel and Palestine, Irfan Pathan wrote on Twitter, supporting Palestine, “If you have a little humanity left, you will not support what is happening in Palestine.” At the same time, he wrote in his next tweet, ‘Humanity has only one country and that is the whole world….

Friends, let me tell you that Kangana Ranaut messaged this on Instagram. Which you can see in this post. For information, let us know that Kangana Ranaut Twitter account has been banned and on this Kangana shared the tweet of MLA Dinesh Chaudhary in one of his Instagram stories. In this tweet it was written – Irfan Pathan has so much love for other country but could not put tweet on Bengal in his own country.

Friends, in response to this, Irfan Pathan replied – ‘All my tweets are for humanity or countrymen. Friends, there is a vision of the man who has represented the country at the highest level. On the other hand, I have to hear from Kangana, whose account was suspended due to spreading hatred and some people whose paid account is only spread by hate.

Related Items:

Most Popular

84
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
60
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
44
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
40
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
Avatar Avatar
36
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
30
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
29
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
28
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
28
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
28
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top