Kangana Ranot and Irfan Pathan fight on social media over the Israel-Palestine conflict

Mumbai. Friends tell you that Irfan Pathan, former Team India all-rounder and actress Kangna Ranaut have inadvertently come ‘face to face’ on social media on the Palestine issue. Friends, on the latest war between Israel and Palestine, Irfan Pathan wrote on Twitter, supporting Palestine, “If you have a little humanity left, you will not support what is happening in Palestine.” At the same time, he wrote in his next tweet, ‘Humanity has only one country and that is the whole world….

Friends, let me tell you that Kangana Ranaut messaged this on Instagram. Which you can see in this post. For information, let us know that Kangana Ranaut Twitter account has been banned and on this Kangana shared the tweet of MLA Dinesh Chaudhary in one of his Instagram stories. In this tweet it was written – Irfan Pathan has so much love for other country but could not put tweet on Bengal in his own country.

If you have the slightest humanity, you will not support what is happening in it # Palestine # Nemesis– Irfan Pathan (@irfanpathan) 10 May, 2021

Friends, in response to this, Irfan Pathan replied – ‘All my tweets are for humanity or countrymen. Friends, there is a vision of the man who has represented the country at the highest level. On the other hand, I have to hear from Kangana, whose account was suspended due to spreading hatred and some people whose paid account is only spread by hate.