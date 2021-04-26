Kangaroo players are surprised to withdraw from IPL 2021 Nathan Kulpeter Nile, said – it is safer to stay in Corona protocol

Australian pacer Nathan Culter Nile understands some of his fellow players ‘decision to leave the Indian Premier League midway, but feels he is more secure in the Mumbai Indians’ bio-bubble as India sweeps the second wave of the Kovid-19 transition Is struggling Rajasthan Royals fast bowler Andrew Ty Kovid left for Perth on fears of an entry ban in his country due to the escalation of 19 cases. Subsequently, Ken Richardson and Adam Zampa of Royal Challengers Bangalore also decided to withdraw citing personal reasons.

However, when Culter Nile came to know about the departure of these three, he was quite surprised. He has a five-crore deal with Mumbai Indians. He told ‘cricket.com dot au’ that, “Everyone has their own opinion on this and there are different circumstances for them.” He said, ‘I was surprised by Andrew’s decision to go home, then Jamps and Richo too, but when you talk about them you definitely understand where they are coming from.’ “I spoke to Jamps a few days ago and had a very strong argument about him going home,” said Culter Nile. But I feel that it is safer for me to stay in the bubble than to return home at this time. ‘

Top Australian stars David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins and Steve Smith are part of the IPL. Getting out of India is becoming increasingly difficult day by day, with some countries like Britain and New Zealand having banned travel from India and Australia is also considering it. He said, ‘I will wait and see what happens. If we have to go home, we have to stay in quarantine in Dubai for two weeks first, after which we can go home. But I am sure that it will all be done right. ‘