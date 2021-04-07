Kannada Actor Prathima Devi Passed Away Death Reason Age Wiki Bio & Net Worth

One of the most prominent actresses of her time, Prathima Devi passed away at the age of 88. She took her last breathe in Bengaluru on 6th April 2021, that is, on Tuesday. The reason behind the death of the late Kannada actress is said to be her deteriorating health due to age-related illnesses. As per the reports, Prathima died at 2:30 PM in the afternoon and her body will be cremated in Mysur at around 1:30 PM on 7th April 2021, that is, today. The death of the late actress was very saddening and after her death, her husband and three children are devastated and also her fans are heartbroken and even the whole Kannda industry will deeply miss her absence.

Prathima Devi has done a lot of amazing work in the Kannada film industry and was known for her portraying some of the toughest and hard-core role, which she did effortlessly, winning the heart of the people. Her journey itself was a huge inspiration for many aspiring actors and actresses. She was born on 9th April 1932 in Kalladka. At the age of 11, Prathima joined the professional theatre in order to learn the art of acting and later made her debut in the year 1947 in the film Krishnaleela, which was produced by Mahatma Pictures.

After that, she appeared in other pictures in the main lead role including Shivasharane Namiyakka, Sri Srinivasa Kalyana and Jaganmohini and many others. In the year 1951, Prathima Devi appeared in the movie Jaganmohini in the main lead role. The movie created history in the Kannada film industry, as it became the first-ever movie of Kannda that completed 100 days in movie houses. Jaganmohini movie was said to the debut of director Shankar Singh in the movie.

After doing for more than 60 films, she married Shankar Singh who is a director and has three children, one of them is also a film director while one of her daughter named, Vijayalakshmi Singh is an actress and producer by profession. Later in the year 2001 to 2002, she was honoured with the Dr Rajkumar Lifetime Achievement award by the government of Karnataka. She was last seen in the movie, “Rama Shama Bhama” in the year 2005. Her contribution to the Kannada film industry was huge and there is no doubt about it. She will be remembered for portraying some of the amazing roles in the movie. She was a true inspiration for many aspiring actors. We also pay our homage and may her soul rest in peace.