Kannada actress Prathima Devi dies at 88, What was Prathima Devi Death Reason?

Kannada actress Prathima Devi dies at 88

Prathima Devi

Actress Prathima Devi passes away at the age of 88 on Tuesday, April 6. This has come as a huge shock to the industry as she has been one of the greatest actresses in the country who has been part of some amazing projects such as-

Prathima Devi

  • Pathala Mohini – 1965
  • Narada Vijaya – 1980
  • Rama Shama Bhama – 2005
  • Nagakanye – 1975

And many other amazing movies that she has been a part of. It is a huge loss for the country to lose an artist like her who has really given her heart and soul to the work she preached. Her 3 children have felt an extreme following her demise, 2 of the children being filmmakers, a daughter and a son naming Vijaylakshmi Singh and SV Rajendra Babu.

She came from Udipi to be an actress and she joined professional theatre when she was just at the age of 11. Her debut was in the movie Krishnaleela in 1947 which has played quite a big role in her extraordinary career. Her husband is Mr. D Shankar Singh who is the owner of mahatma pictures.

She has also been a part of the Kannada film that ran in the theatre for more than 100 days which was the first Kannada film to have such an amazing run. Prathima Devi has been a part of more than 60 films which is such an amazing milestone to have. Her achievements have also been recognized by the government of Karnataka as in the year 2001 they presented her with a lifetime achievement award.

She has been an important part of the Indian industry and has been clearly one of the pillars of the Kannada industry and her demise has been a real tragedy for many of her fans and family.

Prathima Devi died on 6th April 2021 at her residence in Saraswatipura, Mysore.

She was one of the veteran actresses in the industry and we hope that her beautiful soul rests in peace as she’ll forever because of the amazing art that she has left behind with all of us to look at and admire.

