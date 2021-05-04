Kannada filmmaker Naveen said goodbye to the world

Kannada filmmaker Naveen died of COVID-19 infection. Pratibha, 36, became infected with the virus and died as her condition worsened.

According to reports, Naveen’s health deteriorated a few days ago after contracting the virus. The industry was shocked by Naveen’s unexpected and sudden demise. The shock waves between his well-wishers and those in the Sandalwood industry cannot be accepted. His mortal remains were set aside before the cremation and proper protocol was followed during the cremation in Karnataka. Naveen made his directorial debut with the film One Day in 2011.

The film One Day featured Appu Venkatesh and Revanna in the lead roles. Since he came from Mandaya, he was cremated in his hometown. This deadly second wave of COVID-19 has seen more than 3 lakh deaths. Karnataka is one of the most hit states in the country, with 20,000 cases in Bangalore alone for the last few days.

