ENTERTAINMENT

Kannadi Movie (2021) | Cast | Songs | Teaser | Trailer | Release date

Posted on

Kannaidi Movie is an upcoming bilingual (Tamil and Telugu) horror film written and directed by Karthik Raju. Kanhawadi Ball features jointly produced by Vijaya Subramaniam of V Studios and Shanti Srinivasa Guru of Sri Saravan Bhava Films Sudeep Kishan And Anya singh Together in the lead role Anandraj, Compassionate, Poornima Bhagyaraj, Murali Sharma, And progress in supporting roles. SS Thaman has composed the songs and background score for this film. PK Verma has handled cinematography and KL Praveen has handled the editing for the film.

Click here to know Upcoming tamil movies

Kannadi movie cast

Here Kannadi is the main cast of the film,

Kannadi movie songs

Kannadi movie teaser and trailer

Watch the latest trailer video of Kannaidi,

Kannadi movie working pictures:

Thank you for visiting newsbugz.com.

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
2.2K
ENTERTAINMENT

Bombat Telugu Movie Review – A Silly Excuse of a Film
1.6K
ENTERTAINMENT

Super Over Aha Video: A Tragedy With Film Director Praveen Verma – Binged
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
933
ENTERTAINMENT

Horimiya Chapter 123: Release Date Roses and Spoilers – Anime News and Facts
909
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
835
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
729
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });