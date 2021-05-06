Kannamma will fulfill Lakshmi wish: Bharathi kannamma

Bharathi kannamma Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Bharathi kannamma is famous Vijay tv show. This show has it’s separate fan base for the unique love story. Earlier we saw that Kannamma promised to Lakshmi . Viewers will see that Kannamma will fulfilling Lakshmi wish.

In Today’s episode we see; Lakshmi questions Kannamma why shouldn’t she do pooja to god while standing near idol? Kannamma informs to her that Panditha is here to do such things? She asks her to stop adamant like this. Kannamma asks Pandith to allow Lakshmi to do pooja in temple reasoning its her birthday wish. He allows her in. Kannamma and Kumar feels happy to see Lakshmi fulfills her wish. Soundarya enquires to Venu why is he late? She missed him so much. He shares his grief to her. Akhil comes there he shares about the pandemic situation to him. Hema comes there and asks Soundarya to buy play station for her. Soundarya deny it reasoning she is concentrating more in mobile and phone. Lakshmi notices the vintage car in temple. She asks kannamma to take her a ride in that car. Kannamma deny it. Kumar talks with that owner for Lakshmi. She allows her to take a ride in it. Lakshmi and Kannamma are enjoying the ride in it.

In upcoming episode viewers will see; Kannamma will promise to Lakshmi that she will take her out. She will fulfill all her wish. Lakshmi will ask Kannamma to allow her to do pooja in temple. Kannamma will talk with Pandith then allows her to do pooja there. Kannamma will take Lakshmi to a ride in car. Lakshmi will ask her to sit in collector chair. Kannamma will talk with Collector and make her sit in collector seat. Lakshmi will ask Kannamma to allow her to sale clothes to customers. Kannamma talk with the owner and allows her to do it. Owner will give salary to Lakshmi for her sales. Lakshmi will buy sarie for her mom.

What will happen next? Will Kannamma learn the truth that Hema is also her daughter? How will Lakshmi celebrate her birthday along with Hema?

Upcoming episode will answer to our all questions stay tune with our space for more updates.