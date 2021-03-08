ENTERTAINMENT

Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal full Movie Download Shortly after release leaked by Tamilkaras | Dulare Salman, Ritu Verma

Kannum Kannum Kolayyadithal is a Tamil romantic thriller film starring Dulquer Salmaan, Ritu Verma, Raksha and Gautam Menon. The film was released on February 28, 2020. The film was directed by Desingh Periyasamy.

The film was produced by Anto Joseph under Viacom 18 Studios. Masala Coffee composed the background score for the film, with Harshvardhan Rameshwar providing the original soundtrack for the film. KM Bhaskaran is the cinematographer and the film was edited by Praveen Anthony.

The film features two friends Siddharth and Kallis who decide to enjoy their lives. They later meet two girls Meera and Shreya and fall in love with him. The film changes when they solve a problem affecting Pratap. The film then follows that the two main stories survive the danger.

Kannum Kannum Kolayadithal Full Movie Download Leaked

The film was released online by Movierulz. Movie piracy has become one of the biggest threats to the film industry. But the public should realize that watching or encouraging piracy is a crime and is punishable by law under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act.

As the name itself suggests, TamilTrokers only focused on Tamil films, but later it also started with Bollywood films, TV shows, web series and Hollywood films.

So much money was spent by the producers on films, it also affects the entire distribution network from product distribution to user. Avoiding piracy can also support the future of the film industry. Also, watching a movie in the theater will always be a great experience.

We hope that the film Kannum Kannam Kollaiyadithal has been well received by the public and that the film does well and also satisfies the makers. We ask you to watch movies in theaters and we hope that you do not promote piracy.

