Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal full Movie Download Shortly after release leaked by Tamilkaras | Dulare Salman, Ritu Verma

Kannum Kannum Kolayyadithal is a Tamil romantic thriller film starring Dulquer Salmaan, Ritu Verma, Raksha and Gautam Menon. The film was released on February 28, 2020. The film was directed by Desingh Periyasamy.

The film was produced by Anto Joseph under Viacom 18 Studios. Masala Coffee composed the background score for the film, with Harshvardhan Rameshwar providing the original soundtrack for the film. KM Bhaskaran is the cinematographer and the film was edited by Praveen Anthony.

The film features two friends Siddharth and Kallis who decide to enjoy their lives. They later meet two girls Meera and Shreya and fall in love with him. The film changes when they solve a problem affecting Pratap. The film then follows that the two main stories survive the danger.

