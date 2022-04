There is no doubt that Kansas is a deserving men’s basketball national champion. There is no doubt that there is nothing more than praise for the way North Carolina has played over the past three weeks.

When you pull off a 15-point halftime deficit against a team that is one of the greatest rolls in tournament history, you’re a worthy champion. Kansas was down 40-25 at the break, then started the second half 31-10 to take a 56-50 lead. Still, the work of the Tar Heels was not done, returning to a 69–68 lead with 1:41 before Kansas scored the final four points of the game.